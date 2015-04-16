DUBAI, April 16 Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing said on Thursday its board has proposed a first-quarter dividend of 2.25 riyals ($0.60) per share.

The retailer reported an estimate-beating 23 percent rise in first-quarter profit earlier this month.

It paid 1.80 riyals as dividend for the first quarter of 2014 and 1.85 riyals for the fourth quarter.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)