RIYADH Jan 4 Saudi bookseller Jarir Marketing Company said its estimated fourth quarter profit jumped 21 percent on the year to 125 million riyals ($33 million) based on increased computer and technology sales, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, posted on the website of the Saudi bourse, Jarir said its estimated profit for the year 2011 was 513 million riyals, a 28 percent rise from 2010.

However, the company said the estimated result for the last quarter of the year was 18 percent lower than its third quarter performance, when the start of the school year boosted sales.

Shares in the company were down 0.5 percent at 143.25 riyals at 0805 GMT, five minutes into trading on Wednesday.

