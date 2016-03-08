March 8 Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing expects its first-quarter sales to fall by up to 30 percent year-on-year, the retailer warned on Tuesday.

Most of its product lines will see lower sales, particularly high-end smart phones and computers, Jarir said in a statement to Riyadh's bourse.

In January, the company's chairman said Saudi consumer spending was slowing as low oil prices hit households' disposable income and geopolitical tensions made shoppers more cautious.

Jarir's plans to open at least six new stores in the kingdom will not be affected by the expected drop in first-quarter sales, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)