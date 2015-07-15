'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
DUBAI, July 15 Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest retailer, reported a 14.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.
The company made a net profit of 154.9 million riyals ($41.30 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 135.2 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 158.7 million riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Louise Heavens)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.