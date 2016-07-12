DUBAI, July 12 Jarir Marketing, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, missed
analysts' estimates on Tuesday as it posted a 17 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit amid a decrease in sales of computers
and office supplies.
It made a net profit of 128.5 million riyals ($34.3 million)
in the three months to June 30, down from 154.9 million riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Jarir would make a quarterly net profit of 153.1 million riyals.
Among the reasons given for the earnings decrease was a
decline in sales of computers and computer supplies, lower gross
profit margin, and an increase in selling and distribution
expenses as part of its efforts to expand market share.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Turnover in the second quarter was 1.39 billion riyals, down
1.1 percent on the same three months of 2015.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)