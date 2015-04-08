BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 8 Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest retailer by market value, posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
It made a net profit of 247 million riyals ($65.9 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 201.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 231.21 million riyals.
The company said the earnings increase was due to strong sales in all sections of its business, especially electronic items, as well as increased consumer spending power as a result of a two-month salary bonus for the kingdom's state employees announced in January. ($1 = 3.7511 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.