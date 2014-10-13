DUBAI Oct 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing met analyst expectations as it posted a 9 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Monday due to higher sales.

Jarir made a net profit of 203 million riyals ($54.1 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 186.2 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a filing to Riyadh's bourse.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 205.9 million riyals.

The company said the earnings increase was due to higher sales in all segments apart from computers and peripherals.

Its estimated third-quarter turnover rose 6.9 percent year on year to 1.43 billion riyals.

Jarir added it had opened five of the seven new showrooms planned for 2014 but the remaining two had been pushed to the first quarter of 2015 due to construction delays, Jarir said. (1 US dollar = 3.7509 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)