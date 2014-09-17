Sept 17 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* FY group revenue decreased by 9 pct to R1,04 billion (2013: R1.15 billion)

* A number of orders that were expected to flow through in 2014 were delayed, but received post year-end

* Headline earnings of R0.9 million increased by 85 pct (2013: R0.5 million) and headline EPS (HEPS) was up 52 pct to 0.5 cents per share

* During second six months to 30 June 2014, business units that did not achieve set minimum target of R150 million annual revenue were integrated into other businesses

* No ordinary dividends were paid (2013: R4.2 million related to 2012)

* Group's home market of South Africa will continue to remain challenging, with low growth and a volatile labour environment

* Further costs will be cut and geographic and market diversification continued; group will also finalise its exit of low-margin manufacturing