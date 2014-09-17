Sept 17 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd
* FY group revenue decreased by 9 pct to R1,04 billion
(2013: R1.15 billion)
* A number of orders that were expected to flow through in
2014 were delayed, but received post year-end
* Headline earnings of R0.9 million increased by 85 pct
(2013: R0.5 million) and headline EPS (HEPS) was up 52 pct to
0.5 cents per share
* During second six months to 30 June 2014, business units
that did not achieve set minimum target of R150 million annual
revenue were integrated into other businesses
* No ordinary dividends were paid (2013: R4.2 million
related to 2012)
* Group's home market of South Africa will continue to
remain challenging, with low growth and a volatile labour
environment
* Further costs will be cut and geographic and market
diversification continued; group will also finalise its exit of
low-margin manufacturing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: