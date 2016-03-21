* Thai Jasmine forfeits 4G licence after missed payment
* Jasmine's failure seen positive for Thai mobile sector
* Shares in top three mobile operators, Jasmine up
(Adds regulator comments, shares and details)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 21 Thailand's Jasmine
International Pcl has forfeited a 4G telecoms licence
it won in an auction in December after missing the deadline for
an initial payment towards the $2.1 billion fee, the industry
regulator said on Monday.
The failure to pay ended Jasmine's hopes of entering
Thailand's competitive mobile market, which is dominated by
three players -- Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS),
Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) and True Move, a
unit of True Corp.
Shares in those companies rallied as concerns eased that
Jasmine's entry would spark a price war in the $6.7 billion
sector.
AIS closed up 3.5 percent and TAC shot up 5.6 percent. True
rose nearly 2 percent, all outpacing the overall market rise of
0.77 percent higher. Jasmine also increased 2.8 percent as fears
over the impact on its finances eased.
"Jasmine has no right to the 4G licence given they miss the
deadline," Settapong Malisuwan, vice-chairman of the National
Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission told a news
conference.
The company was required to make the first payment of 8
billion baht ($229.4 million) and place bank guarantees for the
rest by 4:30 p.m. (0930 GMT), Settapong said.
The regulator will keep a 644 million baht guarantee Jasmine
posted before the auction and seek further compensation as well
as considering other penalties including examining Jasmine's
qualifications to hold existing broadband licenses, Settapong
said.
Jasmine did not send a representative to meet the regulator
on Monday, he said. Company executives were not available for
comment on Monday.
The NBTC will discuss on Wednesday whether to hold another
round of bidding for the licence. If the regulator decides to
relaunch the auction, the starting price will be Jasmine's
winning bid price, Settapong said.
Jasmine's wholly-owned unit Jas Mobile Broadband Co won the
licence with a bid of 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion) after an
auction that lasted more than 65 hours, nearly six times higher
than the value the regulator placed on the spectrum.
The high winning bid raised investor concern that Jasmine
would struggle to get a return on its investment.
Jasmine, valued at $732 million on the Thai bourse, made net
profit of 15.7 billion baht in 2015. Analysts said that the cost
of the licence and investment in the 4G network could have wiped
out any profits for three years.
Jasmine is Thailand's second largest broadband operator with
2 million subscribers.
($1 = 34.8800 baht)
(Editing by Simon Webb and Keith Weir)