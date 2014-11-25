* Fund's IPO to be launched on Thu in 10.00-10.50/baht
range-IFR
* Price set to yield 8.5-9.0 pct a year
* IPO would be biggest in Thailand since True's fund in Dec
2013
(Adds IPO comparisons, comments from Jasmine, IPO adviser)
HONG KONG, Nov 25 Telecoms group Jasmine
International PCL is set to launch on Thursday the
initial public offering of an up to $1.8 billion infrastructure
fund for its fibre optic cable network, IFR reported, in what
will be Thailand's biggest IPO in a year.
The Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund will
offer units in an indicative range of 10.00 to 10.50 baht each,
equivalent to a yield of 8.5 percent to 9 percent a year, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Jasmine International will hold one-third of the fund, which
has a target size of up to 58 billion baht ($1.8 billion).
That would make it the largest IPO in the country in almost
a year, when True Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest
full-service telecoms company, listed a fund housing its
telecommunications assets in a $1.8 billion deal. The fund
was priced to yield 8.8 percent last year.
The company said it had no comment on the IPO, adding it
will have a briefing to discuss the deal on Wednesday.
Jasmine will transfer its fibre optic cable assets to the
fund and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its broadband
business, according to a regulatory filing earlier this month.
The company plans to invest about 10 billion baht in 2015-2017
to expand its high speed Internet networks and aims to have 2
million broadband subscribers in 2015.
"We are confident that the IPO will be well received because
of the firm's solid business structure while competition is not
strong," said an official at Bualuang Securities, one of the IPO
bookrunners, along with Morgan Stanley. The official declined to
be named because details of the IPO aren't yet public.
($1 = 32.8000 Thai baht)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Wirat
Buranakanokthanasan in Bangkok; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)