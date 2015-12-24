(Adds details, quotes, share price)

BANGKOK Dec 24 Thai Jasmine International Pcl's unit has secured financial support from domestic banks including Bangkok Bank Pcl for investments in its fourth-generation (4G) network, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Jasmine's wholly owned Jas Mobile Broadband Co was also in talks with potential foreign partners to take an up to 30 percent stake to help enhance its 4G technology and services, chief executive Pete Bodharamik told reporters.

The company has also struck an equipment supply deal with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, he added.

Pete did not give a value for the supply deal or the bank financing.

"With support from financial institutions, Jas will definitely operate. For the issue about partners, we are in no hurry," he said.

Jas Mobile has said it aims to invest over 20 billion baht to install the 4G mobile network over the next three years.

The company won an auction for the 4G licence valued at 75.65 billion baht ($2.10 billion). The high level of bids had raised concerns about financial pressure on the group, sending it shares to their lowest since August 2012 earlier this week.

Jasmine shares were trading about 1.2 percent higher at midday, after a modest rebound on Wednesday.

The company expects to have mobile networks in 15,000 locations in the first year of 4G service, when it also hoped to break-even, Pete said.

