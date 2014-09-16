BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai telecoms group Jasmine
International Pcl said on Tuesday the size of its
planned infrastructure fund may be cut to 55 billion baht ($1.70
billion) after it changed assets to be transferred to the
offering.
Jasmine said in a statement it would transfer more fibre
optic cables to the fund and would not use broadband network
assets which are subject to a legal dispute with rival TT&T Pcl
.
Jasmine had earlier planned to raise up to 70 billion baht
in an initial public offering subject to regulator approval.
($1= 32.2600 Thai Baht)
