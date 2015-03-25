BANGKOK, March 25 Thailand's Jasmine
International Pcl :
* Telecoms firm expects a 20-25 percent revenue growth this
year and a 15-20 percent increase in net profit, boosted by
broadband business, company CEO Pete Bodharamik told a press
briefing.
* It expects broadband subscribers to rise to 2 million by
end-2015 from 1.7 million now.
* It is in talks with three foreign business partners for
cooperations in 4G business, likely a stake of 25-40 percent.
They included a leading mobile phone firm in Japan and South
Korea.
