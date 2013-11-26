BRIEF-Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai's sales apparently grew 20 pct in six months through Feb - Nikkei
* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai likely saw operating profit soar 64% to around 350 million yen ($3.17 million) in six months through Feb - Nikkei
NEW YORK Nov 26 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd : * Shares fall 5.9 percent in premarket trading after results
* Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai likely saw operating profit soar 64% to around 350 million yen ($3.17 million) in six months through Feb - Nikkei
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)