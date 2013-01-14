Jan 14 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd said Chairman Baofang Jin, who previously served as the company's chief executive from August 2009 to January 2010, will return to the role starting next week.

Jin will replace Peng Fang, whose three-year term as CEO will end on January 20, 2013.

Jin has been JA Solar's chairman since May 2005 and executive chairman of the board since July 2009.