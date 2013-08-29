Aug 29 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss as the solar products maker's panel shipments to newer markets like Japan increased.

Net loss narrowed to $21.6 million, or 58 cents per American depositary share (ADS) in the second quarter ended June 30, from $72.1 million, or $1.91 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $258.1 million.