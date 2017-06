How do you satirise an issue without hurting someone's ego but at the same time ensure it hits its mark? Jaspal Bhatti, arguably the only man to have known the answer in India, at least enough to make a living out of it, is no more.

Bhatti died in the early hours of Thursday in a car accident while he was out promoting his film ‘Power Cut' — a spoof on the pathetic power situation in India, especially in his home state of Punjab.

