Satirist and comedian Jaspal Bhatti rides a horse in a comic protest against an increase in petroleum prices in Chandigarh September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

NEW DELHI Jaspal Bhatti, arguably India's first TV comedian, died in a road accident on Thursday morning near Jalandhar.

Bhatti, 57, became a household name with his shows - ‘Ulta Pulta' and ‘Flop Show' - on Doordarshan. The Amritsar-born multi-talented comedian is survived by his actor wife Savita Bhatti and two children.

"Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh condoles the tragic and untimely demise of television artist and humourist Jaspal Bhatti," the prime minister's office tweeted.

"PM: Shri Bhatti's work in using TV to hold up a mirror to the society and highlighting the problems of the common man will be remembered".

His latest film, "Power Cut", is due for release on October 26.

Bhatti was also known for his rallies, which highlighted major issues of the day like inflation and corruption in his own characteristic tongue-in-cheek humour.

(Writing by Ankush Arora)