Feb 3 Cisco Systems Inc said on
Wednesday it was buying Jasper Technologies Inc, a startup that
connects devices like cars and medical devices to the Internet,
for $1.4 billion in cash and equity awards, its largest
acquisition since 2013.
Legacy technology companies like Cisco have been trying to
find paths for growth while new technology developments, such as
the rise of cloud computing, threaten their core businesses. The
so called Internet of Things, the area Jasper specializes in,
offers Cisco a chance to offer cutting-edge technology to its
current customers such as telecommunications companies.
Jasper connects devices like cars, jet engines and
pacemakers to the Internet and also makes a software platform
that helps monitor these devices once they are online.
Rob Salvagno, Cisco's vice president of corporate
development, said in an interview that the Internet of Things
has been a priority for the company for the past few years.
"We've been keeping an eye on this market and what we
noticed was that Jasper represented a unique asset. We believe
they are the largest Internet of Things service platform of
scale today," he said.
Cisco, which has acquired dozens of smaller companies over
the years, is shifting its business towards high-end switches
and routers and investing in new products such as data analytics
software and cloud-based tools for data centers.
This was the largest deal for Cisco since it acquired
security company Sourcefire for $2.7 billion in 2013.
Jasper had been planning an initial public offering and had
banks to help it prepare. Its investors such as Singapore's
Temasek, Sequoia Capital and Benchmark Capital, will now get a
chance to cash out without having to brave the rocky equity
markets which have seen no technology IPOs this year.
Jasper's chief executive Jahangir Mohammed will stay on with
Cisco and run a new Internet of Things Software Business Unit
once the deal closes in the third quarter.
In March 2015, another big legacy company, IBM, said it would
invest $3 billion over the next four years to help companies
track the data from sensor-equipped devices and smartphones. IBM
calls its initiative the IoT Foundation. Other competitors in
the space include GE and Microsoft.
