BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Japan System Techniques Co Ltd :
* Says it will fully acquire 423,000 class-A shares and 32,000 class-B shares in a Tokyo-based firm ISR Co Ltd which is engaged in software development related business on May 31
* To raise stake in ISR to 100 percent from 0 percent after the transaction


May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.