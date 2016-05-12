May 12 Japan System Techniques Co Ltd :

* Says it will fully acquire 423,000 class-A shares and 32,000 class-B shares in a Tokyo-based firm ISR Co Ltd which is engaged in software development related business on May 31

* To raise stake in ISR to 100 percent from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BqDTCJ

