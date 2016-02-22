Children sit on a road blockade by the demonstrators from the Jat community to block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sankhol village in Haryana, India, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People stand behind damaged motorcycles and a van that were set alight by protesters during a demonstration by members of the Jat community in Rohtak, in the northern state of Haryana, India, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a school bus as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a truck as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Members of the Jat community reached a deal late on Monday to end their protests that paralysed Haryana and cut water supplies to Delhi's 20 million residents, a protest leader and a police source said.

A Jat community leader said protesters had reached an accord with state and union government leaders and would clear road blockades and end their agitation, in which 16 people have been killed and more than 150 injured.

"The government has promised to meet our demands and we have promised our full cooperation," Ramesh Dalal, convener of the Jat Arakshan Andolan (Jat Reservation Movement), told Reuters.

Dalal said he had appealed to the entire Jat community, which makes up around a quarter of the population of Haryana, to return home after staging state-wide protests to demand more government jobs and college places.

A senior police officer said that state leaders had persuaded the Jats to call off their protests. "Our challenge is to keep the law and order situation under control," the officer said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Days of rioting and looting by Jats had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of better days for Indians who elected him in 2014 with the largest majority in three decades.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Writing by Douglas Busvine)