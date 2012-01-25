SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore shipping firm Jaya Holdings Ltd said Dutch shipbuilder IHC Merwede had expressed interest to acquire some of its assets, but no agreement had been reached yet.

Jaya's statement was in response to reports that it could be acquired by IHC Merwede.

"The company will provide shareholders with updates if and when such definitive agreements are entered into," Jaya said late on Wednesday.

Jaya's shares rose 13.4 percent on Wednesday to a five-month high, following a CIMB Research report which highlighted the company as an attractive acquisition target. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)