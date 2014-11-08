Nov 8 Three months ended Sept.30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 1.16 vs 1.04 Total income 8.57 vs 8.02 NOTE: Jaypee Infratech Ltd is an infrastructure development company that operates an expressway from New Delhi to Agra in northern India, and is developing five townships along the route. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1spDD2I (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai, editing by William Hardy)