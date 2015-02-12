Feb 12 Cipla Ltd

* Says agrees to buy 60 percent stake in Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd for 960 million rupees ($15.44 million) in cash

* Cipla says expects to close deal with Jay Precision by end of this financial year ($1 = 62.1836 Indian rupees)