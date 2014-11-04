BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Jays AB
* Jays teams up with Ascendeo France
* Says is now partnering with Pan-European distributor Ascendeo for French market
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region