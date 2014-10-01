UPDATE 1-South Africa's credit rating cuts sink Pioneer Food's mystery deal
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
Oct 1 Jays AB
* Says 2013/2014 net sales 70.4 million Swedish crowns versus 81.1 million crowns
* Says 2013/2014 operating profit 8.1 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns
* Says 2013/2014 pretax profit 8.2 million crowns versus 9.1 million crowns
* Says worldwide retail value is forecast to grow 5 pct from 2013 to 2017, due to further increases in the average selling price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)