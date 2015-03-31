(Adds further trading halt, comment)
By Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, March 31 Shares in Aspiro
soared by 1,000 percent on Tuesday as investors clamoured for a
stake in the Swedish music streaming business bought by rapper
Jay-Z this month - but face big losses as they will be forced to
sell out to the U.S. star within days.
Jay-Z bought more than 90 percent of Aspiro earlier this
month in a $54 million deal. Under takeover rules, owners of the
remaining shares are required to sell them to him at the bid
price - 1.05 crowns each - in a "compulsory squeeze-out" after
the company is delisted on Thursday.
However investors appeared to be unaware of this requirement
and piled into the stock following the star-studded launch of
Aspiro's music streaming service Tidal.
Some of the world's biggest music names, including Kanye
West and Madonna, were in New York on Monday to help publicise
the launch of Tidal, which bills itself as the first service of
its kind to be owned by artists.
Shares in Aspiro rose as much as 1,032 percent on Tuesday.
They were up 938 percent at 11 crowns - about 10 times the price
shareholders would be forced to sell them for - when trading was
halted.
The surge had lifted shares to a level where investors faced
losses of around 90 percent.
"There are reasons to suppose that some have not noticed the
communication around the bid," said Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
spokesman Martin Hedensio, adding the exchange saw no reason to
cancel any trades.
The share price fell back as trading resumed but, despite
the exchange's attempts to hammer home the squeeze-out message
through two market notices and phone calls to brokers, buyers
were still paying around three times the bid price.
The renewed interest prompted the exchange to halt trading
once again.
"It is the same thing again - it is our impression that the
market has not digested the information, as there are still
orders coming on a very, very, very high level," Hedensio said
after the second trading halt.
"So we're closing it down and will keep it closed for the
rest of the day."
Jay-Z's company Project Panther Bidco said this month it
would start a compulsory purchase of the remaining shares and
delist Aspiro from the Stockholm bourse. The last day of trading
is April 2.
($1 = 8.6527 Swedish crowns)
