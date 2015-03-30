By Jennifer Saba
| March 30
March 30 Some of the world's biggest names in
music including Beyonce, Cold Play's Chris Martin and Rihanna
are backing Jay Z's new global streaming music service Tidal,
which launched on Monday, and is billing itself as the first of
its kind owned by artists.
Co-owners Kanye West, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Madonna and
other musicians were in New York on Monday to sign a declaration
of a "whole new era."
Still, Tidal is entering a crowded space, with stiff
competition from Spotify, Pandora Media Inc and Clear
Channel's I Heart Radio. But Jay Z's deep music ties could help
distinguish Tidal from its rivals.
Musicians complain they are not being properly compensated
for digital music rights. Additionally, music downloads have
been shrinking as streaming services boom in popularity.
The Beatles' Ringo Starr addressed the issue with Reuters TV
on Monday: "All I ever hear is that your record has been
streamed 17 million times and they give you a check for 12
bucks. I don't understand that."
Last year, Taylor Swift pulled her entire catalog from
Spotify in a shocking move. Swift's catalog is available on
Tidal but her latest "1989" is not. [ID: nL1N0ST2FP]
Tidal has deals for rights with all the major record labels,
a representative with the company said.
While the glitzy line-up on Monday did not directly address
compensation, Alicia Keys said, "We believe it's in everyone's
interest ... to preserve music."
Tidal is offering a mix of stock and cash to its owners for
promotional support, which does not include rights to the music,
the Financial Times reported. One partner was offered $3 million
for a 3 percent stake, the report said.
Tidal is an offspring of Jay Z's company Project Panther
Bidco, which acquired more than 90 percent of the Swedish
streaming music company Aspiro AB for $54 million
earlier this month.
For $19.99 a month, subscribers have access to millions of
songs and videos in high fidelity. A $9.99 option offers regular
sound quality. Tidal is available in 35 countries and
subscribers can listen offline to as many songs as their device
will hold.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; additional reporting
by Bob Mezan; Editing by Richard Chang)