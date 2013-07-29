MADRID, July 29 Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2013 to 32.1 million euros ($42.58 million), after new sign-ups for its mobile services quadrupled.

The Madrid-based company, which joined Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index this year, reported a 3-percent rise year-on-year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 86 million euros. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)