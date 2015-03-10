BRUSSELS, March 10 French telecoms group Orange has offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators in an attempt to ease competition concerns about its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.66 billion) deal to buy Spanish operator Jazztel.

The move came after the European Commission last month warned Orange that its planned acquisition was considered a significant impediment to competition, putting pressure on the company to come up with concessions.

Orange's offer was submitted on March 6, the EU competition authority said on its website without providing details. It will decide whether to clear the deal by April 30.

Orange is seeking to overtake Vodafone, which strengthened its Spanish business last year with the takeover of Spanish cable operator Ono.

($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)