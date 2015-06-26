MADRID, June 26 France's Orange on
Friday said it would launch an obligatory buyout offer for the
remaining 5.25 percent of Jazztel it did not get during
the voluntary acceptance period of its takeover bid for the
Spanish group.
As a result, shares in Jazztel will stop trading on the
Madrid stock exchange after August 13, Orange said in a
statement to Spain's stock market regulator.
In a separate statement, the French group said the final
price it would pay for all of Jazztel would be 3.36 billion
euros ($3.76 billion), in line with the original 3.4 billion
euro estimate of its value.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
