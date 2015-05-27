PARIS May 27 French telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday it won approval from Spanish regulators for its 3.4 billion euro ($3.71 billion) takeover of Jazztel.

The authorisation from the Spanish Securities Commission comes a week after Orange won regulatory approval for the deal from the European Commission after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)