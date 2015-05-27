BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
PARIS May 27 French telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday it won approval from Spanish regulators for its 3.4 billion euro ($3.71 billion) takeover of Jazztel.
The authorisation from the Spanish Securities Commission comes a week after Orange won regulatory approval for the deal from the European Commission after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei