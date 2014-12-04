(Adds Orange statement)
BRUSSELS Dec 4 EU antitrust regulators have
decided to expand their investigation of Orange's
planned 3.4 billion euro ($4.2 billion) bid for broadband
specialist Jazztel in Spain.
Orange, France's largest telecom group, wants to boost its
strength in Spain where it competes with market leader
Telefonica and Vodafone.
The European Commission said in a statement on Thursday that
it had opened an in-depth investigation into the plan, giving it
90 working days until April 24 to take a decision.
Orange said in a separate statement that is was confident
the deal would still be approved and wants to close it during
the first half of 2015.
Buying Jazztel would give Orange the ability to sell
broadband and mobile bundles, which are becoming increasingly
popular in Spain like elsewhere in Europe. It would add 1.5
million broadband subscribers to Orange's client base.
The Commission said that the combined Orange Spain and
Jazztel would not be in a dominant position, but it had concerns
that the proposed deal would lead to a significant loss of
competition for fixed Internet access and fixed-mobile multiple
play offers, potentially resulting in price increases.
The Commission said that possible concessions Orange
submitted on Nov. 13 were insufficient to dispel its concerns.
The Spanish telecoms market has seen a wave of consolidation
in recent months as tough competition and falling prices hit
operators. The most notable deal was Vodafone's 7.2 billion euro
takeover of Spanish cable operator Ono in March.
(1 US dollar = 0.8122 euro)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft and
Elaine Hardcastle)