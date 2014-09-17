MADRID, Sept 17 Alken Asset Management, the
second largest shareholder of Spanish telecommunications company
Jazztel, said on Wednesday it would not sell its 5
percent stake to France's Orange for the price
offered.
Orange has offered to buy Jazztel for 13 euros ($16.835)
per share, or around 3.4 billion euros, in a deal that could
help the French company jump ahead of rival Vodafone in
the country's mobile market.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro)
(Reporting and Editing by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)