MADRID, July 28 Spanish telecoms group Jazztel
on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-half core
earnings, driven by new clients for mobile phones and
fibre-optic internet.
The company, considered by some analysts as a possible
takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors,
said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) reached 104.3 million euros ($140.2
million) in the first six months of the year.
Jazztel said last week it would expand its fibre optic
network investment, saying it aimed to connect 7 million homes.
It currently has 2.2 million homes connected to its Fibre To The
Home (FTTH) network, on course to meet by year-end its original
target of 3 million homes connected.
($1 = 0.7440 Euros)
