BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says entered into managed services agreement with TD Bank in Q1
* Says entered into a managed services agreement with TD Bank Group in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing
MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's stock market regulator on Monday said it had suspended trading in Jazztel shares after the stock jumped about 15 percent on hopes of potential consolidation in the country's telecoms market.
Shares in Jazztel were up 12.57 percent to 12.045 euros when trading was suspended. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015