SYDNEY Aug 10 Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi on
Monday posted a forecast-beating 6.3 percent rise in full-year
net profit and said it expected sales growth to accelerate in
2016 thanks to Australia's buoyant housing market.
Shares in the company jumped as much as 11 percent after it
reported net profit rose to A$136.5 million ($100.9 million) as
strong sales of appliances and mobile phones offset weaknesses
in software.
Sales rose 4.8 percent to $3.65 billion and the company
tipped sales growth next year of 5.4 percent. Shares were at
A$21.30 in early trade, up 8.6 percent.
($1 = 1.3532 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)