HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Basis Point) - JBF Bahrain SPC, a unit of India's JBF Industries Ltd, has sealed a US$123.5m two-tranche term loan, according to sources.
ICICI Bank was sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the loan, which comprises a US$93.5m seven-year tranche A and a US$30m nine-year tranche B.
Tranche A pays a margin of 470bp over Libor and offered a top-level all-in of 501bp via a fee of 150bp.
On that tranche, ICICI held US$6.5m and was joined by five banks: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (US$25m), Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait (US$20m), State Bank of India, Bahrain Branch (US$15m), United Bank (US$12m) and Al Hilal Bank (US$15m). An Islamic tranche was carved out for Al Hilal.
ICICI held the whole US$30m on tranche B. Funds finance the setting up of a manufacturing line in Bahrain. Signing was on October 4.
Bombay Stock Exchange-listed JBF Industries makes and sells synthetic yarn and polyester chips. It also manufactures chemicals, industrial solvents, dyes and dye intermediates.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen and Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)
