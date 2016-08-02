Aug 2 New York REIT Inc and privately held JBG Companies have agreed to end an agreement to form an $8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York and Washington, D.C.

"It is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders to terminate the combination agreement effective immediately," New York REIT Chairman Randolph Read said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)