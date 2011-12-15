* Same-store sales down 1.8 pct in July-Nov

* Total JB Hi-Fi store sales up 7.8 pct in July-Nov

* Price war hits gross margin

* Shares closed down 1.6 pct ahead of announcement (Adds details)

MELBOURNE, Dec 15 Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi warned first-half earnings would fall 5 percent, blaming a price war as rivals sold products at a loss to move stock, but said sales were improving heading into Christmas.

The no-frills retailer said reported sales from stores open for more than a year fell 1.8 percent in July to November, but that was better than the 3.5 percent fall it had reported for the first three months of the financial year.

"Sales in the second quarter have improved but unfortunately not enough to counter the impact of the first quarter decline in sales and margin driven in large measure by a high level of discounting in the market," CEO Terry Smart said in a statement on Thursday.

An analyst said the sales were disappointing and said the market was likely to downgrade forecasts for the full year.

"Management is trying to put a brave face on what looks like being a very tough year," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

Analysts had been expecting a 5 percent rise in earnings before interest and tax for the year to June 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Typically results would be skewed to the first half as it includes the key Christmas period.

JB Hi-Fi said its gross margin had shrunk by 27 basis points. While TV prices had dropped 20-25 percent, it said its volumes were up 15 percent.

"We have seen some positive sales trends in October and November," the company said, adding that it hoped to continue to build on the momentum into the second half of FY2012.

JB Hi-Fi shares closed down 1.6 percent at A$15.00 ahead of the trading update. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)