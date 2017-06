MELBOURNE Dec 15 Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi reported same-store sales fell 1.8 percent in the five months to November, hit by price wars but showing some improvement heading into the key Christmas period.

"Sales in the second quarter have improved but unfortunately not enough to counter the impact of the first quarter decline in sales and margin driven in large measure by a high level of discounting in the market," CEO Terry Smart said in a statement.

