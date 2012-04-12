April 12 U.S. trucker J.B. Hunt Transport
Services o n T hursday posted higher quarterly profit,
beating expectations, as a rate increase helped drive a 20
percent revenue jump in the intermodal segment, which ships
goods in containers that can be moved from one form of
transportation to another.
J.B. Hunt's intermodal business, which represents nearly 60
percent of revenue, boosted business through tighter truck
capacity, higher volume and fuel surcharges and a 3 percent rate
increase, the company said.
Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt said net income rose to
$67.7 million, or 57 cents a share, from $50 million, or 40
cents per share a year earlier.
A profit of 52 cents per share was expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 17 percent to $$1.17 billion, compared
with analyst forecasts of $1.15 billion.
Revenue rose in all four of the company's segments and
operating income increased by double-digits in three segments --
dedicated contract services; intermodal; and integrated capacity
solutions.
But in the truck segment, revenue rose 8 percent while
operating income declined 16 percent.
"Lower maintenance costs and improvements in miles per
gallon were offset by higher fuel costs, rising driver and
independent contractor costs, higher safety expenses and fewer
gains on equipment sales compared to the first quarter of 2011,"
the company said in a statement.
J.B. Hunt said it had $702 million in debt outstanding at
the end of March, up from $698 million a year earlier but down
from $749 million at the end of 2011. Its net interest expense
fell by $1.4 million in the quarter as interest rates declined.
The company said its net capital expenses for the first
quarter were about $84 million compared with $112 million a year
earlier.
It did not buy back any shares during the quarter.
J.B. Hunt shares closed up 2.5 percent at $55.84 on Nasdaq
on Thursday, up almost 24 percent so far this year. The Dow
Jones Transportation average is up about 5 percent in that time.