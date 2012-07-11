July 11 Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JBIC AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 07/19/2017 TYPE GLOBAL ISS PRICE 99.647 FIRST PAY 01/19/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.198 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/19/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 57.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A