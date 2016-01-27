NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazilian meat
producer JBS were scraping historic lows on Wednesday following
news that prosecutors had charged its chairman with crimes
against the financial system.
Prices on the JBS SA 7.25% 2024s were being quoted at around
81.00 cents on the dollar, an all-time low and close to a seven
point drop since Monday.
Bonds issued by the company's US entity were also breaking
support levels, with its 7.25% June 2021s quoted at 91.05, near
lows reached in June 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Allegations that controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos
violated loan laws have unnerved investors already concerned
about widening corruption investigations that have led to the
arrest of some of Brazil's top executives.
J&F said neither JBS nor any of its executives were named in
the lawsuit, according to Reuters News. J&F said those charged
were confident they would prove their innocence.
"This always triggers concerns and makes it more difficult
for companies to fund themselves in the local and international
markets," said a Sao Paulo-based banker.
"(But) JBS is very diversified in terms of funding, so I
don't see any liquidity concerns."
Neither JBS SA nor JBS USA faces any significant maturity
humps in the bond market until 2020, when about US$1.7bn in
securities mature, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company has expanded rapidly over the last few years
through a series of acquisitions to become the world's largest
meat producer, partly with the help of cheap credit from
state-owned banks as government sought to create national
champions.
It has also been an active issuer in the international
capital markets, targeting both EM and US high-yield accounts
through its US and Brazilian entities.
Over the last five years, it has raised over US$6bn in the
bond markets, while also recently securing loans to pay for the
US$1.45bn acquisition of Cargill's pork assets.
Just last year, Fitch upgraded JBS to BB+ from BB, citing
geographic diversification and successful integration of
recently acquired businesses.
JBS is seen as being less vulnerable to reputation risks
associated with Brazil's corruption scandals, which are unlikely
to stop people from buying the company's products.
"No one will stop buying beef," said another banker. "It
will impact their business less than, say, Odebrecht and other
companies, where their businesses rely on reputational issues."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)