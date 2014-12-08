SAO PAULO Dec 8 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, pulled on Monday a plan by a subsidiary to sell 10-year bonds and buy back as much as $900 million in debt due in 2018, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The Brazilian company's JBS USA unit could resume plans to sell bonds and repurchase maturing ones in the future, the filing said. The company declined to say why it decided to scrap the transaction.

The investment banking units of Bank of Montreal, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley & Co and Wells Fargo & Co were handling the transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)