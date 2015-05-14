SAO PAULO May 14 Brazil is "closer than it had ever been" to exporting fresh beef to the United States, the chief executive of Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Thursday, adding that he expects shipments to start later this year.

Even so, Wesley Batista said the impact of the trade deal, which the Brazilian agriculture ministry expects in June, would not be as "transformational" as it would have been in the past because global markets are now more integrated. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)