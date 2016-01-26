Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA fell more than 8 percent on Tuesday after prosecutors charged the head of its controller J&F Investimentos and eight others from the JBS group and bank Banco Rural with crimes against the financial system.
In a statement on Tuesday, prosecutors said companies within Grupo JBS had passed on loans to each other in 2011, which is illegal in Brazil. JBS and J&F representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.