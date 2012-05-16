* Annual revenue seen rising $2.25 bln through new units

* Beef market showing improvement, poultry should follow

* First quarter earnings fell on yr but beat analyst views

By Peter Murphy

May 16 Investors carved more than 6 percent off the share price of the world's top beef producer, Brazil's JBS on Wednesday, disappointed by its eroding margins despite the company's plans to resume growth in what it says is a bright scenario for meats.

JBS shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 6.6 percent to 6.24 reais by around 1:00 p.m. (1600 GMT). The blue chip Bovespa index was down 0.5 percent in comparison, and had achieved a 2 percent climb early in the trading session.

The company reported first quarter profit of 116.1 million reais on Tuesday, ahead of analysts' views but down from a year earlier.

Analysts said Wednesday's stock plunge was because margins in the United States came in much lower than what the market was expecting.

The company's EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue was 4.4 percent, down from 5.7 percent in the first quarter of last year.

On a call with analysts to discuss the first quarter, JBS CEO Wesley Batista, pointed to a strengthening market for both beef and chicken and highlighted expected high returns on capital from planned expansion the company is undertaking.

The company's first ever production of poultry in Brazil through the leasing of Frangosul plants owned by France's Doux, and the addition of new beef units would add around 4.5 billion reais ($2.25 billion) to annual turnover.

The poultry assets will involve a capital outlay of 200 million reais and the company will spend a further 300 million on expanding its beef production, two investments Batista said were expected to bring "very high" returns.

BEEFING UP

The company started out as a family butcher's and shot to the top spot in beef globally through an aggressive take-over strategy which paused in the last few years. The company's heavy leveraging has been an unnerving factor for analysts.

The company's appetite for take-overs appears to have returned however.

On top of the Frangsosul deal and new beef plants, its offer of around 268 million reais, half in shares and half in cash, for bankrupt smaller Brazilian rival Independencia, was accepted by that company's creditors on Tuesday.

"We are looking at expansion opportunities in Brazil and nowhere outside. Our interest is to expand in beef since we're seeing an improvement in it," Batista said.

He said the Frangosul leasing was an opportunity that arose and JBS plumped for it because of expected high returns on the capital outlay. It is expected to start production from June. ID:nL1E8G4O12]

"We're seeing an constant improvement constant in chicken and we're confident that in coming quarters, we will see an improvement in the results from poultry," he said.

Batista said the company was incorporating 12 new beef processing units whose output would boost the company's revenue by 3 billion reais a year. Its new poultry operations would add 1.5 billion, he said.

Batista cited recent improvements seen in the demand for beef on the international market and a recent sharp drop in the Brazilian currency, the real, as improvements in the business environment since the first quarter.