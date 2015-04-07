(Adds comments of CEO on potential acquisitions)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian meatpacker JBS
will have sufficient cash flow in 2015 to bankroll
potential acquisitions, but for the time being plans to focus on
consolidating gains from recent takeovers, Chief Executive
Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.
The company in late March completed the $1.125 billion
buyout of Australian meats company Grupo Primo Smallgoods
started in 2014, which will give it a base to boost sales in the
Asia/Pacific region.
Batista said the company had no plans "to establish
operations" in Asia at this time but would focus on organic
growth in South America, North America and Australia.
He also ruled out issuing new shares in the U.S. and
Brazilian markets for the near future.
Although pessimism about the Brazilian economy's growth has
intensified in the past months, Batista said it had not been
reflected in the company's domestic sales.
A recovery in the company's exports of Brazilian beef,
however, is not likely in 2015, the executive said.
"The greatest pressure over margins have come from the drop
in exports, especially to Russia and Venezuela, due to the drop
in oil prices and the devaluation of their currencies," Batista
said.
He added, though, that local beef demand and prices are
expected to remain firm in the near term due to tight live
cattle supplies.
JBS, founded in the interior center-west farm belt of
Brazil, has become the world's largest beef exporter over the
past decade. The company has also expanded into poultry and pork
production with the help of acquisitions in the United States
and Australia and financing from Brazil's BNDES national
development bank.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer and
Reese Ewing; Editing by Christian Plumb)