Nov 16 The world's top beef producer, Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), said on Wednesday it expects its financial results to improve in the fourth quarter over the third and said prospects for 2012 were looking brighter than this year.

Late on Monday, the company posted a third-quarter net loss of 67.5 million reais ($38 million), compared to a year-earlier profit of 143 million reais. Dragging on its bottom line were losses at its Pilgrim's Pride poultry business in the United States and a plunge in the value of Brazil's currency, which pushed up the cost of servicing its foreign debts.

The company's shares tumbled more than 3 percent within minutes of the Sao Paulo stock exchange opening on Wednesday. Markets were closed for a bank holiday on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts, JBS President Wesley Batista said he was upbeat about the prospects for JBS poultry and bovine products in the United States and that rising demand for pork in China should boost the company's results in 2012.

"The fourth quarter will be above the third quarter of this year and we should be able to deliver an even better result than in 2011," Batista said.

He said the company was now focused on improving its books, raising cash and paying down debt after a flurry of more than 14 acquisitions in the last six years, including buying rivals Swift, Smithfield Beef and Pilgrim's Pride.

"We are focused on organic growth and not focused on acquisitions. We think it is time to raise cash and reduce debt," Batista said. "We want to internalize everything we have done in the last three or four years".

The company hopes to improve results from its beef operations in the United States by increasing sales and trimming costs.

Batista said JBS was seeking to expand its dairy operations and would embark on a marketing campaign for fresh beef in Brazil.

The company's available cash, totaling 5.6 billion reais, exceeds its short-term debt obligations, Batista said. (Reporting by Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Editing by John Wallace)